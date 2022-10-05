 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inferna update for 5 October 2022

HOTFIX 05.10.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9661392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • You can now copy most texts by pointing the mouse at it and pressing ctrl+c

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a hang in the player controller where it would wait the full cooldown to cast a skill again

Changed files in this update

Inferna Windows Depot 1191331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link