-Added a separate launch option for a 32-bit version of Crupt
-Updated Crupt to Unity 2021 (prolly should've done that a while ago)
-Fixed Bestiary stats for ambiguous causes and the Player tracking for Bundles (was set to them by default in Update 36 without thinking about implications, oops)
Crupt update for 5 October 2022
Update 38
