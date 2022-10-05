 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crupt update for 5 October 2022

Update 38

Share · View all patches · Build 9661310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a separate launch option for a 32-bit version of Crupt
-Updated Crupt to Unity 2021 (prolly should've done that a while ago)
-Fixed Bestiary stats for ambiguous causes and the Player tracking for Bundles (was set to them by default in Update 36 without thinking about implications, oops)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1895651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link