v1.0 Story Episode 7 and Leaving Early Access!

We did it!

Episode 7 is finally here and with it is our update that brings us out of Early Access! We're ending appropriately with the song that was featured in our original announcement trailer so many years ago: Long Live the New Fresh by the ever talented Danimal Cannon

I can honestly say there are times over the past several years where I didn't think we'd make it here. There were a lot of trials and setbacks and it may not be exactly the game I had envisioned when we launched our Kickstarter back in 2017 but it's a game I'm proud of.

Thank you once again to all of our Kickstarter backers, friends, family, and everyone who has helped with this game over the years. I can say with absolute certainty that this game would not exist without each and every one of you.

What's Next?

If there is demand for more Waveform content then I would love to return some day and flesh out more features, add more levels, and finish out my original vision for the story. So if you enjoyed Waveform Wipeout and would like to see more, please let us know!

As of right now, we are moving on to our next projects. You can always visit the Charcoal City Games website for information on our latest projects and releases. We hope to have an announcement ready early next year.

This has truly been a wild ride and thank you all for sticking it out with me!

~ Drew