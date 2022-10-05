Beta 6 "Play It Your Way" Patch (Beta 6.1.0)

I've fixed several important issues with Beta 6. Let me know if it works for you!
Improvements
- Improved the mission generation system to always have the same amount of enemies per mission
- Show the top storey when no agent is selected and no agent has been deployed
- Reduced the intensity of the ambiant occlusion post effect
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the memory leak causing crashes while playing on multi-storey maps
- Fixed character selection getting cancelled during the execution phase
- Fixed door kicking stunning enemies on the same side of the door as the opener
- Fixed the default "toggle wall hiding" shortcut
- Fixed the presence of character spawns linked to upper storey windows in some generated maps
NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)
Changed files in this update