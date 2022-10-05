Beta 6 "Play It Your Way" Patch (Beta 6.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9660996 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy

I've fixed several important issues with Beta 6. Let me know if it works for you!

Improvements

Improved the mission generation system to always have the same amount of enemies per mission

Show the top storey when no agent is selected and no agent has been deployed

Reduced the intensity of the ambiant occlusion post effect

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the memory leak causing crashes while playing on multi-storey maps

Fixed character selection getting cancelled during the execution phase

Fixed door kicking stunning enemies on the same side of the door as the opener

Fixed the default "toggle wall hiding" shortcut

Fixed the presence of character spawns linked to upper storey windows in some generated maps

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)