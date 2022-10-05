 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 5 October 2022

Beta 6 "Play It Your Way" Patch (Beta 6.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9660996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've fixed several important issues with Beta 6. Let me know if it works for you!

Improvements

  • Improved the mission generation system to always have the same amount of enemies per mission
  • Show the top storey when no agent is selected and no agent has been deployed
  • Reduced the intensity of the ambiant occlusion post effect
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the memory leak causing crashes while playing on multi-storey maps
  • Fixed character selection getting cancelled during the execution phase
  • Fixed door kicking stunning enemies on the same side of the door as the opener
  • Fixed the default "toggle wall hiding" shortcut
  • Fixed the presence of character spawns linked to upper storey windows in some generated maps

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link