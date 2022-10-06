Hotfix - 0.9.6 - Optimizations and small tweaks

Changed in 0.9.6:
OPTIMIZATIONS:
The FPS will still lag if there are a lot of things happening on screen, but hopefully the experience feels a bit smoother now in general.
- Optimized game object pools to work with the objects a little faster
- Optimized how health bars are updated
- Optimized so that each explosion doesn't have an individual sound object, but the explosions are played "globally"
- Optimized fire arrow audio cpu usage
- Optimized fire arrows by limiting the number of visible arrows and fire particle effects on the screen
- Start removing visible idle Telephone Poles after a threshold is reached to save the amount of work GPU needs to do
- Optimized the trees exploding to be less heavy on the CPU
- Optimized bullets by more aggressively disabling them when not needed
- Optimize various effects like explosions to use fixed-size game object pools, instead of using dynamic size pools. This helps to keep stuff like particle effects at somewhat sane levels.
OTHER CHANGES:
- Small refactoring on how enemies are spawned
- Visually deactivate the boss ring once the boss fight is successfully completed
- Hide the congratulations text after a short interval, once the boss fight is finished
- [Community Feedback] Always show the "continue run" button on the main menu, so it's clearer that there is the feature, but make it deactivated if it cannot be used
- [Community Feedback] Show the "continue run" button on the main menu, even if the run was exited on level 1, so it's more clear that there is the "save & continue" feature.
- [Community Feedback] As a quick fix, soft-cap the unit speed to 250 (starting value is 30) to prevent uncontrollable units and units escaping the play area.
