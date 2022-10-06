Hotfix - 0.9.6 - Optimizations and small tweaks

Changed in 0.9.6:

OPTIMIZATIONS:

The FPS will still lag if there are a lot of things happening on screen, but hopefully the experience feels a bit smoother now in general.

Optimized game object pools to work with the objects a little faster

Optimized how health bars are updated

Optimized so that each explosion doesn't have an individual sound object, but the explosions are played "globally"

Optimized fire arrow audio cpu usage

Optimized fire arrows by limiting the number of visible arrows and fire particle effects on the screen

Start removing visible idle Telephone Poles after a threshold is reached to save the amount of work GPU needs to do

Optimized the trees exploding to be less heavy on the CPU

Optimized bullets by more aggressively disabling them when not needed

Optimize various effects like explosions to use fixed-size game object pools, instead of using dynamic size pools. This helps to keep stuff like particle effects at somewhat sane levels.

OTHER CHANGES: