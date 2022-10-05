Update for Beta Branch 10/5/2022

Web Browser:
- Added a "Play Video Links" toggle to the web browser settings. When enabled (default), the player will play links that end in ".mp4" or ".webm" with the HereSphere video player instead of loading the url like normal in the web browser. This allows you to stream video links that don't have a download attribute.
Web API:
- Video data requests made with the HereSphere API now contain a "needsMediaSource" boolean field. If true, this indicates the user is attempting to play the video, so the actual media source links are needed. If the "needsMediaSource" field is missing, developers should assume it's true, because it's a request made by an older version of HereSphere.
- Added a "/heresphere/scan" endpoint to the HereSphere API. This endpoint can be used to supply all the data needed for a full scan of the library for tags and other data needed for searching and sorting. This eliminates the need for the player to request data for each individual video when scanning the library. Refer to the HereSphere API docs available in the heresphere-api-docs discord channel for more information.
Quality of life improvements:
- The number of audio track channels is now displayed in the audio track name.
