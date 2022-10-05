Minor update

A small update to fix some of the most pressing issues.

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue where music would not loop.

Fixed an issue where loading a save file would move the quarry building visually.

Fixed issue where having multiple quarries would make the workers not pick up the correct amount of stone.

Fixed an issue where removing buildings would keep the movement penalty for having a building there.

Additions:

Added short descriptions for most of the buildings.

Changes:

Slightly increased the production of food for both farms.

Increased the amount of food and wood the player starts with.

Decreased the time it takes for a raid to start.

Changed the cost of most buildings. These changes include:

Changed stone cost for guard tower from 20 to 15.

Changed wood cost for wood hut from 40 to 20.

Changed wood cost for wood cottage from 110 to 90, and stone cost from 10 to 5.

Changed wood cost for stone hut from 30 to 15, and stone cost from 10 to 5.

Changed wood cost for stone cottage from 80 to 60.

Changed wood cost for quarry from 120 to 100.

Changed stone cost for forest lodge from 15 to 10.

Changed wood cost for resource storage from 60 to 40.

Changed wood cost for granary from 50 to 40, and changed stone cost from 0 to 5.