Try To Fall Asleep update for 5 October 2022

Patch - 0.4.1i

Patch - 0.4.1i

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing a small patch with some nice fixes, improvements and additions to the game! Here's what's included in the update:

Sleeping phases
  • Improved the lighting in all the falling asleep phases.
  • AB goes "BRR" is you decide to mute him.
  • Added a new type of scare for each night.
Dreaming phases
  • Improved the performance for the nightmare minigames.
  • Removed the debug sphere model in the start of the 4th dream.
Other...
  • When starting a new night in the main menu, the TV static will now get muted.
  • Resolved some data issues that made it possible to fast forward to the dream segments without completing the night first.

And that's it for this patch! Let us know how you like the new changes/adjustments and if you find anything else or have some suggestions/feedback, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team

