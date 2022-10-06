Dual Universe - Release 1.0.4

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.4.

Changes are below:

Improvements

[Challenge] Players can now set the control scheme of ships in challenges and tutorials.

Bug Fixes

[Atmo Piloting Tutorial] Fixed ending test ships that were lacking RDMS.

Fixed giving reward from market tutorial.

Fixed elements lock not restored during tutorials.

Fixed player sometimes being stuck when exiting a chair or a piloting seat.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

In certain situations, the objectives in the 2 Delivery Challenges (Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge) will not update properly. Workaround: only place items into the destination container. Do not move them within the destination container (i.e. to create nice neat stacks).

XXL items & XXXL items currently don’t require any schematics to craft. While it is not intended, we don’t consider it as an exploit to craft those items currently. A fix for this issue will be deployed early next week. Schematics XL will become required to produce such items.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!