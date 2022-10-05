Noclipped v1.2.0 patch2

Another day another post-release bugfix patch and another bucket full of bugs were removed. I sure hope this one doesn't break the game even more :(

Fixed entities spawning on Level 1 during the day/whiteout

Tweaked the entity spawning time, nerfing it from 80 seconds per entity to 180 seconds per entity

Tweaked blackout time to only be [replace] seconds

Fixed bug where items on Level 0 spawn below the floor

Replaced the door collision with an older version that is present on threshold doors. This decision is made due to the fact that v1.1 doors use this system and always seemed to work

Fixed bug where a large shadow of the arm appears while a torch is held in the hand

Fixed bug where 2 torches are shown if a torch is held in the off-hand and the same torch item is equipped in the main hand

Fixed bug where the camera could clip into the walls when the player crouched without any items equipped

Fixed bug where the smiler ragdoll is a large cube, not being dynamic at all

Fixed bug where the smiler ragdoll flies in all directions at extremely large speeds after being killed

Fixed bug where entities never despawn when they fall down into the abyss

Added a controls screen to the settings, that shows all keybinds of the game (Changing keybinds will be available in v1.2.1 if everything goes according to plan)

Added mechanic where smilers will run away in fear after they get hit by a player hidden in the dark/without a light source present. This is due to the fact that smilers only see and react to light and attacking them this way scares them