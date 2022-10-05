 Skip to content

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 5 October 2022

Patch 1.0.1.0 Released!

Patch 1.0.1.0 Released!

New features:
-Timed races added
-Players can join as spectator in mid-game during online races
-Manager options in spectator mode, select tyres and pit strategy (more options to come)
-New menus for class/track selection, view more items on the same page and customize your menu
-Fast track/class remove option added
-Season mode improved, tier promotion system added, high score and car upgrade options added (new classes will be added later on)

Small improvements:
-Track editor (default)node handle length can be changed with 4/5 keys
-Lapped players turn to blue dots on the mini map in online mode
-Random settings button added
-Options menu advanced settings added: change finish countdown time and number of random tracks when creating a championship

Bugs fixed:
-Faster loading of race results screen when you have lots of custom tracks/cars
-F12 to take screenshots works again
-Code improvements to make next updates release faster

