Patch 1.0.1.0 Released!

New features:

-Timed races added

-Players can join as spectator in mid-game during online races

-Manager options in spectator mode, select tyres and pit strategy (more options to come)

-New menus for class/track selection, view more items on the same page and customize your menu

-Fast track/class remove option added

-Season mode improved, tier promotion system added, high score and car upgrade options added (new classes will be added later on)

Small improvements:

-Track editor (default)node handle length can be changed with 4/5 keys

-Lapped players turn to blue dots on the mini map in online mode

-Random settings button added

-Options menu advanced settings added: change finish countdown time and number of random tracks when creating a championship

Bugs fixed:

-Faster loading of race results screen when you have lots of custom tracks/cars

-F12 to take screenshots works again

-Code improvements to make next updates release faster