Star Witch update for 5 October 2022

patch 2.39.57 10/05/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bombs will now respawn if they are dropped without being lit.
Changed the fire at the starting house.
Improved the boats' "bob" in the water.
Fixed Gideon getting stuck in an infinite firing loop.
Fixed Gideon not being able to kill Guards.

