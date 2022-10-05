 Skip to content

No Fair Play update for 5 October 2022

VR integration (Update V0.29)

Build 9660425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR integration :
After 2 week I finally manage to set up the first version of the game compatible with Virtual Reality headsets.
I had to transform the screen interface into a 3D interface, now all menus are drawn inside the virtual world and not directly on the screen.
VR also needs a full controller support, so you can now control the mouse pointer with your controller (even if you don't use VR).
The drawback of this update is a reduction in the quality of the interface due to anti-aliasing.

Critical bug :
"Popolingas" reported me a critical bug in multiplayer, clients weren't able to move.
I wasn't able to reproduce the issue probably related to high ping or loading time. I have made some changes but if the problem persists, please let me know.
Thanks to Popolingas and his teammates.

Minor improvements :

  • VR camera stabilizator (reduce headset vibration)
  • In VR mode, the 1st Person key is the VR recenter key.
  • Add key (B) to switch between VR and screen rendering at anytime. (The game auto detect VR only on game launch).
  • Camera shake can be disabled in the option menu (in case of motion sickness)
  • Improved clinch sucess rate
  • 4 players mode (2v2)

Note : You need again to reset your keys binding for those who already have launched the game before.

This update may introduce new bugs, so let me know, I can't improve the game without you ...

