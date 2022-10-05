VR integration (Update V0.29)

VR integration :

After 2 week I finally manage to set up the first version of the game compatible with Virtual Reality headsets.

I had to transform the screen interface into a 3D interface, now all menus are drawn inside the virtual world and not directly on the screen.

VR also needs a full controller support, so you can now control the mouse pointer with your controller (even if you don't use VR).

The drawback of this update is a reduction in the quality of the interface due to anti-aliasing.

Critical bug :

"Popolingas" reported me a critical bug in multiplayer, clients weren't able to move.

I wasn't able to reproduce the issue probably related to high ping or loading time. I have made some changes but if the problem persists, please let me know.

Thanks to Popolingas and his teammates.

Minor improvements :

VR camera stabilizator (reduce headset vibration)

In VR mode, the 1st Person key is the VR recenter key.

Add key (B) to switch between VR and screen rendering at anytime. (The game auto detect VR only on game launch).

Camera shake can be disabled in the option menu (in case of motion sickness)

Improved clinch sucess rate

4 players mode (2v2)

Note : You need again to reset your keys binding for those who already have launched the game before.

This update may introduce new bugs, so let me know, I can't improve the game without you ...