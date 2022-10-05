October 5th, 2022 - Update (Bounties)

New system added to the game today: bounties.
- Added a new feature today where it can be discovered that a fugitive lives amongst the townspeople - only no one knows who it is (a list of five suspects will be provided). Of course, the townspeople being a rumor-mongering and nervous bunch, you are also a suspect in this - so you must locate the townsperson via your investigation skill and either legally murder or duel them in order to collect the bounty, thereby also clearing your name.
More to come.
Changed files in this update