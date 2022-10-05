 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 5 October 2022

October 5th, 2022 - Update (Bounties)

Share · View all patches · Build 9660409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New system added to the game today: bounties.

  • Added a new feature today where it can be discovered that a fugitive lives amongst the townspeople - only no one knows who it is (a list of five suspects will be provided). Of course, the townspeople being a rumor-mongering and nervous bunch, you are also a suspect in this - so you must locate the townsperson via your investigation skill and either legally murder or duel them in order to collect the bounty, thereby also clearing your name.

More to come.

