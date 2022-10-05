V2.11 Patch 3 Note

The saves and replays before this patch are still working, but patch 3 includes changes that may affect the existing games and replays. It's recommended to start a new game.

If you want to play the replay in the previous game version, a new branch, v2.11.patch2, has been added. You can change the game version by:

Right-click on Air Traffic in your Steam library,

Properties -> Betas -> Select branch "v2.11.patch2".

The game crashes when loading a replay file.

The game crashes when replay.

The game crashes when loading a save or a replay while the current game has any aircraft on final.

Performance issue caused by flight strips.

Parallel entry to a holding pattern sometimes departs from the original flight path.

Incorrect text in the Layers window.

Thank you all for your feedback and bug report.

If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.