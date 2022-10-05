 Skip to content

Air Traffic update for 5 October 2022

V2.11 Patch 3 Note

The saves and replays before this patch are still working, but patch 3 includes changes that may affect the existing games and replays. It's recommended to start a new game.

If you want to play the replay in the previous game version, a new branch, v2.11.patch2, has been added. You can change the game version by:

  • Right-click on Air Traffic in your Steam library,
  • Properties -> Betas -> Select branch "v2.11.patch2".

  • The game crashes when loading a replay file.
  • The game crashes when replay.
  • The game crashes when loading a save or a replay while the current game has any aircraft on final.
  • Performance issue caused by flight strips.
  • Parallel entry to a holding pattern sometimes departs from the original flight path.
  • Incorrect text in the Layers window.

Thank you all for your feedback and bug report.
If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.

