V2.11 Patch 3 Note

The saves and replays before this patch are still working, but patch 3 includes changes that may affect the existing games and replays. It's recommended to start a new game.
If you want to play the replay in the previous game version, a new branch, v2.11.patch2, has been added. You can change the game version by:
- Right-click on Air Traffic in your Steam library,
- Properties -> Betas -> Select branch "v2.11.patch2".
- The game crashes when loading a replay file.
- The game crashes when replay.
- The game crashes when loading a save or a replay while the current game has any aircraft on final.
- Performance issue caused by flight strips.
- Parallel entry to a holding pattern sometimes departs from the original flight path.
- Incorrect text in the Layers window.
Thank you all for your feedback and bug report.
If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.
