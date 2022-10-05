 Skip to content

The Dream Team update for 5 October 2022

October Update

Build 9660295

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bless:

  • Lots of changes and additions to the dream that you'll have to experience on your own
  • Fixed an issue that caused the ghosts transparency to reset when leaving the game
  • Increased the money and experience gained from a perfect performance to be slightly more than what is gained from Bless' boss battle

Emotions:
The emotion system has been revamped so that every emotion has both a positive and negative effect, that way it doesn't always seem like there are correct and wrong options

  • Happy: +Agility, -Defense
  • Despair: +Defense, -Attack
  • Worry: +Defense, -Agility
  • Excited: +Agility, -Attack
  • Angry: +Attack, -Defense
  • Confusion: +Attack, -Agility

Outfits:

  • Slightly changed Blue's Beach and Hunter outfits
  • Slightly changed Poppy's Professor, Spooky, Hunter, and Reverse outfits
  • Slightly darkened Poppy's eyeshadow across all of her models (exluding face portraits)

Other notes:

  • Added new content recording dialogue
  • Fixed some text boxes that would appear incorrectly when recording content
  • Added a sign outside the Colorado bar and changed the door inspection dialogue
  • The music affected by content mode does not affect Twitch streams, so the message has been updated to reflect this
  • Slightly nerfed Blue's Hawkmoon attack
  • Slightly buffed the final boss's defense

