October Update

Bless:
- Lots of changes and additions to the dream that you'll have to experience on your own
- Fixed an issue that caused the ghosts transparency to reset when leaving the game
- Increased the money and experience gained from a perfect performance to be slightly more than what is gained from Bless' boss battle
Emotions:
The emotion system has been revamped so that every emotion has both a positive and negative effect, that way it doesn't always seem like there are correct and wrong options
- Happy: +Agility, -Defense
- Despair: +Defense, -Attack
- Worry: +Defense, -Agility
- Excited: +Agility, -Attack
- Angry: +Attack, -Defense
- Confusion: +Attack, -Agility
Outfits:
- Slightly changed Blue's Beach and Hunter outfits
- Slightly changed Poppy's Professor, Spooky, Hunter, and Reverse outfits
- Slightly darkened Poppy's eyeshadow across all of her models (exluding face portraits)
Other notes:
- Added new content recording dialogue
- Fixed some text boxes that would appear incorrectly when recording content
- Added a sign outside the Colorado bar and changed the door inspection dialogue
- The music affected by content mode does not affect Twitch streams, so the message has been updated to reflect this
- Slightly nerfed Blue's Hawkmoon attack
- Slightly buffed the final boss's defense
Changed files in this update