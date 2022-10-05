October Update

Bless:

Lots of changes and additions to the dream that you'll have to experience on your own

Fixed an issue that caused the ghosts transparency to reset when leaving the game

Increased the money and experience gained from a perfect performance to be slightly more than what is gained from Bless' boss battle

Emotions:

The emotion system has been revamped so that every emotion has both a positive and negative effect, that way it doesn't always seem like there are correct and wrong options

Happy: +Agility, -Defense

Despair: +Defense, -Attack

Worry: +Defense, -Agility

Excited: +Agility, -Attack

Angry: +Attack, -Defense

Confusion: +Attack, -Agility

Outfits:

Slightly changed Blue's Beach and Hunter outfits

Slightly changed Poppy's Professor, Spooky, Hunter, and Reverse outfits

Slightly darkened Poppy's eyeshadow across all of her models (exluding face portraits)

Other notes: