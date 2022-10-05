《Across the Galaxy：Stellar Dominator》0.9.2.6964 version update announcement

Hello，everyone，we have disappeared for a long time, but we are still making the game content. In the past six months, we have considered the problems in the game and made significant adjustments and optimizations to the game system. This may be the largest version of the EA version up to now. Let me briefly summarize what the content of this version update is.

First of all, we have remake the logic of the enemy's sending troops in the planet map and the logic of players encountering enemies. Now what you see is what you get. If you see enemies on a road, you will definitely encounter them on the road, and these enemies are really produced by the strongholds. Every time you destroy a part of them, it will weaken the enemy's forces in a real sense. In the previous version, some of the enemies you met in the game were not really built from the stronghold, but were generated from the void, so that you could fight and not kill all the enemies at once. However, it is obvious that the old version of the game will make you easily fall into an endless battle, and there are a lot of miscalculations. You will feel the difficulty of battle is very unstable, The experience of the new version in this regard is believed to be much better.

Secondly, we increased the number of BOSS in the game from 7 to 21. Each faction will produce and develop different BOSS in T1, T2 and T3 stage. The difficulty will increase, and the reputation rewards will also increase. This will not only make the BOSS battle more changeable, but also make the increase of battle difficulty more smooth. Of course, the later the faction is unlocked, their BOSS of the same level will be more difficult to deal with than the BOSS of the previous faction.

In addition to BOSS enemies, we have also added a large number of new conventional enemies, which will provide more diversified experiences for fighting. Some enemies will also force you to consider more intelligent collocation of your weapons and devices. The mindless use of the same weapon may no longer be applicable in High difficulty. Of course, this is not all because of the addition of new enemies, but also because we have increased the intensity of all T2 and T3 enemies as a whole. Of course, we also increased the damage of all players' high-level weapons. In addition, we added four new plasma weapons and increased the T4 R&D level of the main weapon

Except for the main weapons, we have also added three new air mine sub weapons and five new combat devices, and remake a large number of unpopular passive skills for spaceships, as well as the unpopular sub weapons and main weapons. These measures are designed to make the combat experience more diversified in a real sense. Oh yes, there are three new spaceships available for unlocking. We hope you like them.

In terms of the game UI and task guidance, we have also made corresponding optimization, adjusted the balance of five official maps, and added three new official maps.

Finally, Now the battle part of the game supports mainstream controllers. Although it is a pity that it is only a combat part of the support. In the future, we will gradually make hand to hand adaptation for the whole game, which still requires time and debugging. Thank you for your patient support and understanding. Next, please see the specific update details below.

Comprehensive adjustment:

Greatly optimized the frame rate performance of the planetary map Increased cargo ship enemies in the battle. Cargo ship enemies are rare, but they usually carry rich loot rewards Modified the stacking method of continuous damage. Now, continuous damage or buff effects from different sources will be stacked. For example, the burning effects of fireball cannons and fireball wingmen can be applied to the same enemy at the same time. Remake the attack and defense logic of the planet map Adjusted the balance of all official fixed maps Now your ally have 2 bases at the beginning of every difficulty, while the enemy with simple difficulty will have 2 initial bases at the beginning, the enemy with normal difficulty will have 3 bases at the beginning, and the enemy with high difficulty will have 4 bases Optimized the logic and configuration of building spaceships between the enemy and our ally Now when players hit the enemy when equipped with thrusters, they will recover a small amount of the durability value of the spaceship, hit the enemy's shield, or we will not get the recovery effect when we are under electromagnetic debuff Fixed the problem that the enemy's lightning bolt damage determination range was far lower than expected Greatly increases the damage of all enemy’s laser weapons Now the initial position of the official fixed map will be random on two birth points Greatly reduced the time required for all factions to develop new units Fixed a bug where the wingman could not gain damage bonus Fixed a bug that caused the game to get stuck due to loading problems Fixed a visual bug that still had the special effect of shield when the shield failed Fixed some bullet impact effects Increased resource output of the stronghold Increased the time required to maintain the spaceship and treat the crew under normal and high difficulty Now in the skirmish mode, the combos in the battle will be rewarded with achievement points. The higher the number of combos, the more bonus points you get. The bonus points can help you unlock various weapons and ships in advance The threat value of the enemy is increased in the upper right corner of the planet map in skirmish mode. If you attack the enemy forces, you will accumulate the threat value. If you fly around and do nothing, you will reduce the threat value. When the threat value is higher, you will have a higher chance of meeting the enemy. When the threat value is full, you will encounter forced combat when you reach the enemy stronghold The base bonus coefficient of both sides is increased in the upper right corner of the planetary map in skirmish mode. The more bases, the higher the coefficient, and the higher the probability that the troops will capture the stronghold

Weapons and Devices:

Four plasma type main weapons have been added. These new weapons have amazing destructive power, but their range is generally short Three kinds of sub weapons of air mine type have been added The R&D level of the fourth level main weapon has been increased, the Fireball Gun has been raised to T2, the Energy Storage Flame Gun has been raised to T3, and the Fireball Cannon, Split Laser Cannon and Spherical Lightning Cannon have been raised to T4 Increased the damage of Spherical Lightning Cannon, and Spherical Lightning will now release an additional arc to attack nearby enemies after hitting them Slightly increase the energy storage consumption time of Spherical Lightning Cannon at level 3 and 4 Reduced the duration of electromagnetic debuff caused by spherical lightning Improve the duration of electromagnetic debuff caused by lightning cannon Shorten the firing interval of Level III and Level IV lightning cannon The energy storage flame gun now has an additional burning area. Now, after hitting the enemy, it will generate an additional burning area to further damage the following enemies. The more enemies you hit, the more damage you will cause to the enemies behind The burning damage and burning duration of the energy storage flame gun are increased, but the damage of the energy storage flame gun itself is reduced, and the energy storage time is increased Increased the kill probability of laser cannons Greatly improves the kill probability of scattering penetrating gun Greatly increases the damage of scattering penetrating gun Slightly reduced the damage of the chain lightning gun, but now the number of chain lightning gun bounces has increased significantly Raised the purchase price of T2T3T4 weapons Greatly increased the durability of all Thrusters Increased the shield value recovered by the Aegis Thruster Increase the energy value recovered by the Rechargeable Thruster The critical hit rate of the critical thruster is adjusted to 36%/42%/48%/54% Adjusted the position of the Tortoiseshell Defender Increased the durability of the Tortoiseshell Defender Greatly increased the durability of the Inverse Blade Defender Reduce the initial amount of ammunition carried by the wingman to 5 Reduce the initial amount of ammunition carried by missiles to 15 Reduce the carrying amount of Defenders to 8 Reduced the carrying capacity of thrusters to 20 The ammunition load of the Smart Launcher on the sub weapon increased to 200% The damage bonus of the infinite reactor to the ultimate weapon has been increased to 200% Greatly increased the R&D cost of the infinite reactor Greatly increased the impact damage value of the cabin protection device Increased the shield value of the overload stabilizer's dodge recovery to 75 The dodge rate of advanced thrusters is increased to 20%, but the speed bonus is reduced to level 3 Weapon enhancement device damage bonus reduced to 50%, but critical hit rate bonus increased to 15% It weakens the shield value and shield recovery efficiency of the quantum protective layer, and increases the demand for iron ore for research and development The damage of the Sub Weapon Power-Up Device to the sub weapon is increased to 100% Flame converter increases the bonus to flame damage by 35% The bonus of electromagnetic converter for electromagnetic damage is increased to 35% Increased durability of advanced armor, but decreased damage immunity to 15% Greatly increase the damage of the Thunderstorm Bomb Increased the cooling time and energy consumption of the Thunderstorm Bomb Increased cooling time of electromagnetic pulse Increased energy consumption of electromagnetic pulse Greatly increases the damage of the fusion bomb and energy consumption Increased damage of riot laser Now the Space Snare can correctly imprison the BOSS unit, unless the BOSS has its own purification function Space Snare greatly reduces the imprisonment time of enemies who break away from the imprisonment range Increased cooling time of Space Snare Now the cross laser center will correctly trigger four times the damage Increase the effect time of fire attenuation and adjust the special effect Greatly increases the damage and energy consumption of the spiral flame Greatly reduces the damage of the Sky Lacerator Bomb, but also greatly increases the burn damage of the Sky Lacerator Bomb

Player Spaceship：

Increased attack level of Kestrel Scout Increased the attack level of the Warrior Interceptor by one level Increased the energe level of Gladiator Energy Aircraft by 1 level Rhino Horn Armed Carrier has obtained 20 initial shield points

Weapon Entry： Sub weapon damage increased to 15% Sub weapon durability increased by 10% Impact damage increased to 20% The ammunition load of the sub weapon is increased to 20% Ultimate weapon damage increased to 20%

Spaceship Passive skill：

The Blackout Strike is changed to cause a 3 second immobilization effect on the enemy when the spaceship or sub weapon encounters the enemy The chance to dodge counter attack increased from 10% to 20% Damage Spread effect increased from 5% main weapon damage to 10% main weapon damage The main weapon damage is increased by 200% when the Durability value is less than 40% instead of Desperate Fighter The lower the shield value of the spaceship, the faster the energy recovery speed will be, and the maximum increase will be 100% Escape Is Important， When the main weapon is not used, the dodge rate is increased by 50% New passive skill Fearless Firepower. When the shield value of the spaceship is lower, the basic attack power is higher, increasing by 60% at most

Crew Skills：

Ammunition management skills increased to 20%/40%/60%/80% Cabin repair skill efficiency increased to 4/3/2/1 hour

Enemy：

Increased the damage of all enemies' magnetic lightning attacks Greatly increased HP, shield value and damage of T2 and T3 enemies in all camps, but significantly reduced the frequency of their refreshing waves

Asian Alliance：

Increased the shield value of the golden crow Newly added T1 level BOSS: Feilian Advanced Fighter Added T2 level BOSS:Tianzhi Advanced UAV Add 8 new conventional enemies Bifang Flame Fighter will now release the body shell when it dies Chongming fighter will now release a small range of nano insects to repair the durability of surrounding enemies when it dies Modified the attack mode of Kunpeng heavy warship

European and American Alliance：

Newly added T1 level BOSS: Predator Advanced Fighter Newly added T2 class BOSS:The Dragon Destroyer Add 7 types of conventional enemies

African-Latin American Alliance：

Newly added T1 level BOSS: Decapitating Blade Advanced UAV Newly added T2 level BOSS: Fierce Wind Advanced UAV Adjusted the main weapon of the pterosaur laser fighter Add 6 types of conventional enemies

Unicorn pirate：

Newly added T1 level BOSS: Meat Grinder Advanced UAV Newly added T2 level BOSS: Hell Scimitar Advanced UAV Add 7 types of conventional enemies

Meili's Ark：

Newly added T1 level BOSS: Iron Lotus Advanced EM UAV Newly added T2 level BOSS: Phantom Hunter Advanced UAV Add 6 types of conventional enemies

Saya Organization：

Now the energy submunitions of The Kingslayer heavy warship cannot be eliminated by bullets, but can be absorbed by energy, and the attack power has been reduced Newly added T1 level BOSS:Consul Advanced UAV Newly added T2 BOSS: Intrepid Advanced UAV Newly added T1 unit：Spike Fighter

Galactic Organization：

Newly added T1 level BOSS: Alpha Advanced UAV Newly added T2 level BOSS: Ares Advanced Fighter Newly added T1 unit：Holy Sword Laser UAV

Interface optimization：