Survive the Troll is available!

ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːSurvive The Troll is out today !ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyː

To welcome newcomers, we invite you to join our official discord server ! Many text and vocal lobbies are at your disposal to find games and play with your friends !

If you have any suggestion, or want to report some bug, this is the place where you'll get an answer the fastest.

In the next few weeks, a tournament will be held on the server to figure out who's the greatest troll / elf ! Infos about that will be given on time .

Good game to you all, and mostly, Have fun!!



DBAT.