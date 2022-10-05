 Skip to content

Survive The Troll update for 5 October 2022

Survive the Troll is available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːSurvive The Troll is out today !ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyː

To welcome newcomers, we invite you to join our official discord server ! Many text and vocal lobbies are at your disposal to find games and play with your friends !

If you have any suggestion, or want to report some bug, this is the place where you'll get an answer the fastest.

In the next few weeks, a tournament will be held on the server to figure out who's the greatest troll / elf ! Infos about that will be given on time .

Good game to you all, and mostly, Have fun!!

DBAT.

