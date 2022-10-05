NOTE: 6.6.1 is not compatible with earlier versions of real time multiplayer. PBEM is fine.
Hi there!
So, I am currently travelling (Finland) and don't have much time to work, but since this trip included many hours spent in the train and the plane, well I had time to work on Hex of Steel.
I spent a lot of time thinking to solve a few issues I was having, including modifying base units' stats and saving those as part of a mod.
Well, my friends, wait no more, I found a way to do it and even implemented it already!
This small update actually changes several things, adds a little bit and fixes some issues you guys reported back to me (thanks!)
So here's the change log!
Added:
- Possibility to modify base units' stats (official) and save those changes into a mod.
Changed:
- Submarines can now detect ships 3 tiles away.
- Mods' weight is now very accurately displayed in the mod manager (down to the kb).
- You can now play the same country in real time multiplayer. Not same player, but same country. So you can have a map with 3 players and have 2 Germany.
Fixed:
- When changing a base unit's max HP down to 50 let's say, if you started a new scenario, the unit would show 100/50 HP.
- Buildings didn't appear in the map editor.
And that's it for this update!
Will share some pictures from the tank museum when we get there :)
There are mostly soviet tanks but german and finnish as well ;)
Cheers!
Changed files in this update