NOTE: 6.6.1 is not compatible with earlier versions of real time multiplayer. PBEM is fine.

Hi there!

So, I am currently travelling (Finland) and don't have much time to work, but since this trip included many hours spent in the train and the plane, well I had time to work on Hex of Steel.

I spent a lot of time thinking to solve a few issues I was having, including modifying base units' stats and saving those as part of a mod.

Well, my friends, wait no more, I found a way to do it and even implemented it already!

This small update actually changes several things, adds a little bit and fixes some issues you guys reported back to me (thanks!)

So here's the change log!

Added:

Possibility to modify base units' stats (official) and save those changes into a mod.

Changed:

Submarines can now detect ships 3 tiles away.

Mods' weight is now very accurately displayed in the mod manager (down to the kb).

You can now play the same country in real time multiplayer. Not same player, but same country. So you can have a map with 3 players and have 2 Germany.

Fixed:

When changing a base unit's max HP down to 50 let's say, if you started a new scenario, the unit would show 100/50 HP.

Buildings didn't appear in the map editor.

And that's it for this update!

Will share some pictures from the tank museum when we get there :)

There are mostly soviet tanks but german and finnish as well ;)

Cheers!