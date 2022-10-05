 Skip to content

3D Joys update for 5 October 2022

3D Joys 0.1.8 (startup resolution & Online Leaderboard login disclaimer)

Share · View all patches · Build 9659948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.1.8

  • Fixed startup resolution to be fullscreen instead of windowed

  • Added a login disclaimer for the Online Leaderboard

