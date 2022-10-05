3D Joys 0.1.8 (startup resolution & Online Leaderboard login disclaimer)

Version 0.1.8
-
Fixed startup resolution to be fullscreen instead of windowed
-
Added a login disclaimer for the Online Leaderboard
Changed files in this update