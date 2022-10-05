Bug Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9659905 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 15:32:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this update is focused on fixing all the problems with inventories and storage containers such as car trunks or storage chests.

Sadly, after this update you will need to start a new game, because the way save now works is different.

Fixed items duplication

Fixed chest disappearing on load

Fixed inventory items alignment

Fixed Furnace items not saving on exiting

Fixed furnace light

Fixed campfire light

Added salt to drops

Added vegetables to drops

Next update will be focused on FPS optimization.