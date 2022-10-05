 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HORDE update for 5 October 2022

Bug Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9659905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this update is focused on fixing all the problems with inventories and storage containers such as car trunks or storage chests.

Sadly, after this update you will need to start a new game, because the way save now works is different.

  • Fixed items duplication
  • Fixed chest disappearing on load
  • Fixed inventory items alignment
  • Fixed Furnace items not saving on exiting
  • Fixed furnace light
  • Fixed campfire light
  • Added salt to drops
  • Added vegetables to drops

Next update will be focused on FPS optimization.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1898431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link