Bug Fix Update

Hello everyone, this update is focused on fixing all the problems with inventories and storage containers such as car trunks or storage chests.
Sadly, after this update you will need to start a new game, because the way save now works is different.
- Fixed items duplication
- Fixed chest disappearing on load
- Fixed inventory items alignment
- Fixed Furnace items not saving on exiting
- Fixed furnace light
- Fixed campfire light
- Added salt to drops
- Added vegetables to drops
Next update will be focused on FPS optimization.
Changed files in this update