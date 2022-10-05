The Dead Cells 'Boss Rush' update is out now!

Hey everyone,

The Boss Rush update is available to play right now! Face off against 3 or 5 bosses back-to-back to unlock new goodies. Oh, and look out for some new souped-up boss versions too...

We've made a little trailer to show off the highlights:



Plus, for the people who prefer visual/audio over text, I quickly whipped up a VLOG to showcase the content:



Here's the TLDR and then we'll get stuck into the details!

4 stages to fight through

3 bosses back-to-back

3 enhanced bosses back-to-back

bosses back-to-back 5 bosses back-to-back

5 enhanced bosses back-to-back

New weapon, skill & mutation

8 skins

Customisable statue

New legendary affixes

**

How do you access the Boss Rush?

**

There is a new area, accessible through the basement door in Prisoner's Quarters, where you can also access the Training Room and the Tailor. Once you've gone through the basement door just follow the corridor until you come to the third door with the red boss head next to it.

Through this door, you'll find another 4 doors, leading to 4 different stages where you will fight:

3 bosses back-to-back

3 enhanced bosses back-to-back

5 bosses back-to-back

5 enhanced bosses back-to-back

What the hell are enhanced bosses?! Basically we've given them even more ways to kick your ass. Think extra limbs, healing powers, buddies to help them kill you - all the good stuff!

The bosses are randomly selected from the following tiers:

Tier 1 - Concierge, Conjunctivius, Mama Tick

Tier 2 - Time Keeper, The Giant, The Scarecrow

Tier 3 - Hand of the King, The Servants (just the final fight, not the entire tower!), The Queen

Spoiler Boss is not in the Boss Rush BUT it is on the list to add later, if possible.

The stages with 3 bosses back-to-back will pit you against one Tier 1 boss, then one Tier 2 and finally, you guessed it, one Tier 3. Simple!

The stages with 5 bosses follow a similar path, but here you'll be fighting two Tier 1 bosses, then two Tier 2s, then one Tier 3. Not quite so simple...

NOTE: You must have encountered a boss in a normal run for it to appear in the Boss Rush. You don't need to have killed it, just seen it.

There is a choice between Brutality, Tactics and Survival at the start of each stage - choosing one will automatically give you stats focused on the one you chose, plus a relevant amulet, and give you a choice of builds focused on the one you chose in the following room.

You'll also be able to choose mutations before you start the first boss fight.

Between each Tier stage you will enter a transition where there are shops, items, weapon upgrade/rerolls, mutation rerolls and health refills (depending on your BC level of course). So in a 3 boss run this area will appear after the Tier 1 and Tier 2 fight. In a 5 boss run it will appear after the two Tier 1 fights, then after the two Tier 2 fights.

**

New unlockables

**

There are more goodies to unlock as you progress through the stages, if you can of course!

New stuff will unlock depending on the length (3 bosses or 5 bosses), the mode (Normal bosses or Modified bosses), the difficulty (0+BC, 3+BC or 5BC) and your ability to flawless the entire run or not.

Yep, the 5-boss 5BC Flawless reward is going to be a bit hard to get!

Weapon - Glyph of Peril (Tacticsl): A ranged attack with 7 attacks in its combo. The more health that you're missing, the more of the combo unlocks. Critical hits will start after the third hit of the combo.

Skill - Taunt (Brutality): Taunt an enemy, making it relentessly pursue you for 20 seconds. In doing so, it drops its guard, so it takes 75% more damage from melee attacks during its pursuit.

I'll let you discover exactly what taunts the Beheaded uses, but I don't think you'll be disappointed...

Mutation - Wish (Colourless): The next weapon you pick up is legendary. Once chosen it cannot be removed (like the YOLO mutation).

Skins: There are 8 new skins to discover, with various barbarian/boss themes and some snazzy glowing parts.

Customisable statue: You've got a fan! They're making a grand statue of you as tribute, and as you progress through the Boss Rush, you'll be able to add shiny new elements to it. Just try not to let your head get too big!

**

**

We're also adding more legendary affixes to flesh out our last update. These are:

Spartan Sandals : Super Bump - bumps stuff even further

: Super Bump - bumps stuff even further Oil Sword : Oil on Kill (again, quite self explanatory: spreads oil on the ground on kill)

: Oil on Kill (again, quite self explanatory: spreads oil on the ground on kill) Flint : Instant Charge - all attacks are fully charged without needing to hold the button

: Instant Charge - all attacks are fully charged without needing to hold the button Katana : Deflect Bullets - all uncharged attacks deflect bullet (but not grenades)

: Deflect Bullets - all uncharged attacks deflect bullet (but not grenades) Killing Deck : Random Effect - every card applies a random debuff on targets (any kind of DoT, crowd controls, etc. with a few exceptions that wouldn't make sense like item-specific effects)

: Random Effect - every card applies a random debuff on targets (any kind of DoT, crowd controls, etc. with a few exceptions that wouldn't make sense like item-specific effects) Money Shooter : Pay to Win - refund the shot's cost if it kills a target + innate super pierce. Can trigger multiple times if a shot kills several enemies.

: Pay to Win - refund the shot's cost if it kills a target + innate super pierce. Can trigger multiple times if a shot kills several enemies. Knockback Shield : Super Bump

: Super Bump Wave of Denial : Super Bump

: Super Bump Pollo Power: Miracle of Life - eggs hatch into chicks that attack nearby enemies

Full patchnotes are here.

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT

Community Highlights:



@alm4nditte



K-BoNe



Vinceptix