Update v1.4.6.1019-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 9659882 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 15:19:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings everyone,

There's a new beta update available for testing!

Features in Development

Speed optimizations

Added new food items, materials and recipes

How to enable the beta branch

Right-click on the game and click on Properties...

Select Betas

In the dropdown, select "public-beta - Public Beta Branch"

If you want to give feedback about the beta, you can do so on the following:

Discord Community

Steam Forum

[Email me at nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt](mailto:nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt)

For now, that is all, I hope everyone has a nice day 🙂

Kind Regards,

Nuno "Omega Leo" Diogo