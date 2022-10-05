 Skip to content

Nemithia - Tale of the Legendary Saviors update for 5 October 2022

Update v1.4.6.1019-beta

Greetings everyone,
There's a new beta update available for testing!

Features in Development

  • Speed optimizations
  • Added new food items, materials and recipes

How to enable the beta branch

  • Right-click on the game and click on Properties...
  • Select Betas
  • In the dropdown, select "public-beta - Public Beta Branch"

If you want to give feedback about the beta, you can do so on the following:
Discord Community
Steam Forum
[Email me at nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt](mailto:nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt)

For now, that is all, I hope everyone has a nice day 🙂

Kind Regards,
Nuno "Omega Leo" Diogo

