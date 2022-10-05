Update v1.4.6.1019-beta

Greetings everyone,
There's a new beta update available for testing!
Features in Development
- Speed optimizations
- Added new food items, materials and recipes
How to enable the beta branch
- Right-click on the game and click on Properties...
- Select Betas
- In the dropdown, select "public-beta - Public Beta Branch"
If you want to give feedback about the beta, you can do so on the following:
Discord Community
Steam Forum
[Email me at nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt](mailto:nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt)
For now, that is all, I hope everyone has a nice day 🙂
Kind Regards,
Nuno "Omega Leo" Diogo
Changed depots in public-beta branch