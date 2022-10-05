Big Update, Engine upgrade

- Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5,
- Increased the amount of AI on later rounds in challenge arena map,
- Some prep for Halloween update,
- Reduced dormancy range of world perks,
- Added an update to the decal bullet Impact
- Updated First Person Skeleton (fixed slight twist in right middle finger)
- Optimized Soul Catcher perk,
- The Ambassador weapon/attachment, animations and model updated,
- Added a new headshot detector,
- Double Health perk optimized,
- AI now has a distance to X Check to allow less server stress,
- Fast Reload perk logic optimized,
- Reload sounds changed to meta sounds system,
- Added Another LOD on the perk model,
- Fixed the replication of the perk model animation,
- Optimised logic form where the player takes damage,
- Increase player damage again to 2 seconds from 1.5 Seconds,
- Hit detection improved when getting hit by multiple targets,
- Reimported and optimized catacombs and Challenge Arena 1,
- Optimised the Ping System, also made the text slightly larger,
- Improved and optimised Quick Melee,
- Improved net call distance on material despawn function, also made it less subtle with less emissive brightness,
- Optimised Melee Boost perk,
- Optimised Second Chance perk,
- Optimised logic for Quick Revive / Self Revive in solo (price increases after each purchase in solo, can only be purchased 3 times),
- Optimised ability logic and added new sounds for shockwave, now done via a timer event,
- Powers up net dormancy trigger reduced, increase powerup life spam to 30 Seconds,
- Improved the logic for opening doors by soul from AI killed in door area,
- Improved sounds for punching and trace function,
- Changed sounds for sticky grenade easter egg,
- Fixed key binds menu in mid game menu
- Little Demon skeleton updated
- Decreased door prices when playing solo (you need to choose single player for this option).
