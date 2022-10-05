 Skip to content

Evil Reap update for 5 October 2022

Big Update, Engine upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 9659791

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5,
  • Increased the amount of AI on later rounds in challenge arena map,
  • Some prep for Halloween update,
  • Reduced dormancy range of world perks,
  • Added an update to the decal bullet Impact
  • Updated First Person Skeleton (fixed slight twist in right middle finger)
  • Optimized Soul Catcher perk,
  • The Ambassador weapon/attachment, animations and model updated,
  • Added a new headshot detector,
  • Double Health perk optimized,
  • AI now has a distance to X Check to allow less server stress,
  • Fast Reload perk logic optimized,
  • Reload sounds changed to meta sounds system,
  • Added Another LOD on the perk model,
  • Fixed the replication of the perk model animation,
  • Optimised logic form where the player takes damage,
  • Increase player damage again to 2 seconds from 1.5 Seconds,
  • Hit detection improved when getting hit by multiple targets,
  • Reimported and optimized catacombs and Challenge Arena 1,
  • Optimised the Ping System, also made the text slightly larger,
  • Improved and optimised Quick Melee,
  • Improved net call distance on material despawn function, also made it less subtle with less emissive brightness,
  • Optimised Melee Boost perk,
  • Optimised Second Chance perk,
  • Optimised logic for Quick Revive / Self Revive in solo (price increases after each purchase in solo, can only be purchased 3 times),
  • Optimised ability logic and added new sounds for shockwave, now done via a timer event,
  • Powers up net dormancy trigger reduced, increase powerup life spam to 30 Seconds,
  • Improved the logic for opening doors by soul from AI killed in door area,
  • Improved sounds for punching and trace function,
  • Changed sounds for sticky grenade easter egg,
  • Fixed key binds menu in mid game menu
  • Little Demon skeleton updated
  • Decreased door prices when playing solo (you need to choose single player for this option).

