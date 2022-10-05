October Update News - Client Update 10/5/2022

Hello all! Today's update adds a new camera mode (called Auto Director), the ability to save screenshots of in-game tasks, improved previews for Archive.org shortcuts, several bug fixes, and the ability to use short low-res MP4s as always animated images on cabinet screens!

Always Animated MP4s (+improvements)

You can now use MP4s on items the same way you use normal Always Animated Images. Remember - images & MP4's that are always animating are also always loaded in memory (when visible), so for good performance it's important to only use short, low-resolution MP4s.

Seeing a room of arcade cabinets in AArcade all w/ video clips dynamically on their screens is like a dream come true for me. :)

To help you create good MP4s to use, there is a short tutorial on how to do it using Gyazo here: https://hackmd.io/@smsithlord/H1fdj8T-9#How-to-use-MP4s-as-Always-Animated-Images

Also in today's update, Always Animated Images (and MP4s) have been improved to un-load themselves if they haven't been rendered in the last few seconds - which usually results in higher resolution animated images in the room you are actually hanging out in.

Camera Auto Director

This new camera mode uses your F5 screenshots as fixed-camera positions that track you as you walk around (inspired by Resident Evil's camera system.)

First, you must take some F5 screenshots in your arcade. Then go to Tab Menu > Commands tab and use the Camera Auto Director Toggle command. Use the command a 2nd time to toggle it off.

In-Game Task Screenshots

If you've ever found yourself wanting to capture a screenshot of only an in-game task, now on the Tab Menu > Commands tab there is Task Snapshot.

It will capture the active in-game's last rendered frame as a TGA & save it into Anarchy Arcade/aarcade_user/taskshots.

Commands Tab <-> Console Command Macros

This one is a bit advanced & for people who are familiar with using the Source engine developer console (~) to bind custom commands to keys.

All of the commands from the Tab Menu > Commands tab are now defined as console command macros all prefixed with "cmd". You can use "find cmd" in the console to see a list of all available macros. And you can bind them using "bind p cmd_spawn_objects" (for example.)

Improved Archive.org Previews

AArcade is now able to detect Archive.org URLs & automatically show the "embed" version of the link instead of the details link when previewing in-game. This lets you drag & drop links from Acrhive.org w/ better in-game previews w/o needing to manually customize your item further.

This system of locally detecting a database site's URL & generating the preview version of the URL instead will likely be expanded to support user customization in the future.

Smoke Volume Fixes

Today's update fixes an old bug (originally related to the Fog Machine prop) that caused smoke volumes that were in maps themselves to be broken.

Now smoke volumes work in maps again - and also the Fog Machine prop has been improved to be more reliable.

Quest Improvements

Today Coin Collect EZ quest templates have been improved to be linkable to Gossip EZ quests, & vice versa. This lets you create a quest chain where you must talk to an NPC before he gives you a "collect the objects" objective, and lets you tie completing the collect object quest back to any other quest you have waiting.

Another big update to the quest system is the ability to fire Source engine entity I/O from a quest dialogue using a new [ent_fire I/O_INFO_HERE] tag. This is mostly only useful to people who create their own maps in Hammer. However, with enough snooping around a map w/ console commands, it's possible to find stuff in exiting maps you could trigger from quests using ent_fire.

You'd first make sure your ent_fire command works using the (~) developer console. Technical information on how to use the ent_fire console command can be found here: https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/Ent_fire

Documentation for the quest system itself is still a work-in-progress, so please feel free to jump into our Discord if you need any help creating quests of your own.

AArcade's launcher has some special support for working w/ ReShade's d3d9.dll. However, there is currently an AArcade bug that resets your ReShade settings every time there is a client update.

While I work towards a solution to properly support ReShade - it is suggested that users manually update their ReShade to the newest version using the special instructions provided here: https://hackmd.io/@smsithlord/H1fdj8T-9#How-to-manually-update-ReShade

If you're not familiar with ReShade - it is a 3rd party project that adds awesome post-processing effects to DirectX games (like HL2 and AArcade.) The project's website is: https://reshade.me

While ReShade works out-of-the-box with tons of popular games by using their install wizard like normal, the setup to use with AArcade is slightly different because of where our d3d9.dll is & what it's named. So be sure to give the AArcade instructions up there a look before jumping in w/ ReShade.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Some other fixes (other than the ones already mentioned) include avatar images in multiplayer should be fixed now, some things in the Settings menu have had their help text updated, and a couple obsolete options & commands have been purged.

Also, TheMovieDB wizard has been updated to work for getting movie meta data again. Note that the only 2 wizards expected to be in working order currently are TheMovieDB and the Steam Store wizards. (The defunct & obsolete wizards will be purged soon - with drag & drop features improving to help assist with item customization.)

Community Avatar Pack + Screenshot Event

Recently several members of the community prepared their personal avatars of themselves to become NPCs in AArcade. We shared the pack with each other & posed our characters in our arcades for some fun screenshots.

Thanks to everybody who participated in this version of the community avatar pack - and looking forward to adding more community members' characters to the pack. Feel free to jump into the Discord or hang out in the twitch.tv/anarchyarcade chat to get involved with the AArcade community yourself!

Our Discord + Occasional Multiplayer Meetups + Weekly Live Stream

If you have any questions or just want to get active in the AArcade community, you are invited to join our Discord here: https://discord.gg/xtPSqy8

We have occasional multiplayer meetups & field trips where we explore worlds together. They are organized in the Discord and streamed onto the weekly twitch.tv/AnarchyArcade live stream when they happen. You are invited to participate in the chat there as well.

That's all for today's update! Party on ya'll!

Change Log