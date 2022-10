Hey everyone!

A quick fix has been applied to ensure the social buttons on the main page now reflect the new updated social media links.

For now Twitter and Facebook have been updated to reflect the company rather than the game. This is done for future purposes when more games will be released under Vector Interactive.

Whilst you are reading this, the annual Halloween update is coming soon along with some bugfixes :)

Rinke

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/