Major multiplayer bug fix! Yay!

There was quite an annoying bug with 2+ player co-op where one or more of the players wouldn't receive rewards for missions.
This has now been fixed!
There has also been an adjustment for Character Endurance stat
Thank you!
Changed files in this update