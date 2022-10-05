 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valkyrie Champions update for 5 October 2022

Major multiplayer bug fix! Yay!

Share · View all patches · Build 9659519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was quite an annoying bug with 2+ player co-op where one or more of the players wouldn't receive rewards for missions.

This has now been fixed!

There has also been an adjustment for Character Endurance stat

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link