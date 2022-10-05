 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Programmer Dungeon update for 5 October 2022

Version 1.0.3 has arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 9659471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New: Version 1.0.3 is here!

* Updates:

  • Keys for basic game functions:

    • You can use your numeric keypad keys 1 to 9 to quickly add strokes to the sequencer;
    • You can also use Backspace to delete a move and Enter or Space to start your sequence;

  • Added the Reset button within Options to return the options to their Default state

* Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug that caused some translations to not be implemented in some game locations;
  • Some reported visual bugs have been fixed;
  • Level 17 Stamina changed from 9 to 8;
  • Fixed a bug reported by some players where the Menu stayed on screen and couldn't be removed;

Join us on Discord:

Our Social Media

Do you want to chat with us? Reach out to us on any of the social channels below where you'll see regular clips of our game and get support should you need it!

We are very happy that you arrived here,
with love, Dragon Lord Team.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1297270/Programmer_Dungeon_Knightress/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1297271
  • Loading history…
Depot 1297272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link