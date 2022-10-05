Version 1.0.3 has arrived!

What's New: Version 1.0.3 is here!

Keys for basic game functions: You can use your numeric keypad keys 1 to 9 to quickly add strokes to the sequencer; You can also use Backspace to delete a move and Enter or Space to start your sequence;

Added the Reset button within Options to return the options to their Default state

* Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused some translations to not be implemented in some game locations;

Some reported visual bugs have been fixed;

Level 17 Stamina changed from 9 to 8;

Fixed a bug reported by some players where the Menu stayed on screen and couldn't be removed;

Join us on Discord:



Our Social Media

Do you want to chat with us? Reach out to us on any of the social channels below where you'll see regular clips of our game and get support should you need it!

We are very happy that you arrived here,

with love, Dragon Lord Team.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1297270/Programmer_Dungeon_Knightress/