0.1.1 - Big internal update and game breaking bug fix

Thanks for the feedback on the last patch, a game breaking bug has hopefully been patched! You should no longer be able to go to the same contract you are currently in and ultimately crash your game. The current patch has been named appropriately for the first reporter of said bug.

A massive revamp has occurred both in code and naming. Contracts have been named Quests, to be in line with most games as they are ultimately quests. Internal naming inconsistencies regarding this has also been updated to make it easier to maintain (that's just for me of course). If something major happens it's probably because of that.

The changes that were supposed to be last update but now definitely works is: