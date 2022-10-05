0.1.1 - Big internal update and game breaking bug fix

Thanks for the feedback on the last patch, a game breaking bug has hopefully been patched! You should no longer be able to go to the same contract you are currently in and ultimately crash your game. The current patch has been named appropriately for the first reporter of said bug.
A massive revamp has occurred both in code and naming. Contracts have been named Quests, to be in line with most games as they are ultimately quests. Internal naming inconsistencies regarding this has also been updated to make it easier to maintain (that's just for me of course). If something major happens it's probably because of that.
The changes that were supposed to be last update but now definitely works is:
- Picking a quest will remove it from your selection.
- Your current quest will still show up, but as a faded circle and slightly different colour. It will still show the popup with your kill requirements as if it were a selectable quest. This is just for easier review in case you weren't in the level tab.
- As indicated quests completed will move to (for now internally) Abandoned and Successful quests depending on if you completed it or not. This will have no ultimate impact other than achievements in future!
Changed files in this update