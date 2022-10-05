1.2.0 Nuclear strikes update

Hello dear world saviors,

I know exactly what you think. It’s so tiring to fight zombies with only small weapons like guns, rifles, knives, baseball bats, and then what? No! It’s time to use a better fire power. Like nuclear bombs!

-With the 1.2.0 update, some countries now start the game with nuclear silos, that contain some missiles. You can use them to target an area and destroyed everything that live inside! The ultimate weapon of course, right?

Well of course, that will change a lot of things. However, as you can imagine, you better don’t use that weapon against other countries. I mean, you can! But you will have to face the consequences… Oh, and one more thing: radiation may cause some mutation on zombies. But your surely don’t have to worry about that… Are you ready to experience the thermonuclear global war in addition to zombie Apocalypse?

-Wait! Don’t move on to try it already, there is more! With that update also comes the new patrol system. You heard it right. Armies can now be tasked to patrol between two points, and automatically engage all surrounding threats (according to an engagement policy that you can select). An interesting feature if you have a large territory to watch!

-And that’s not over yet. This update also brings the population growth! Every country has a default yearly population growth rate. It can be raised or decreased using some policies. And if your country is experiencing panic or energy shortage, this will also impact that growth. A strong population is nice, but don’t forget that they need energy!

-So, is that cool? Yes, for sure! But with that update, you can also lose population. Refugees can now flee your cities by themselves if you are experiencing panic or infestation. And there is no way to get them back! However, don’t worry, that means that you will certainly meet refugees fleeing other countries for the same reason!

And some other changes:

-The cities’ hitbox has been improved

-Harbours and mines can now be abandoned

-Crossing borders to help AI in a battle doesn’t reduce mutual relation anymore

-Added a new game track

-Fixed an issue with daily resources variation drawing

-Fixed a crash when AI starts researching the vaccine

-Various other small fixes

Many tasks done! I cross them frantically from my to-do list. And I’m back into it!