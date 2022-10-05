 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dorfromantik update for 5 October 2022

BETA PATCH 1.1.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 9659430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌸 BETA PATCH 1.1.2b PATCH NOTES 🌸

Bugfixes

  • Added missing Sakura biome entry in creative mode configuration menu
  • Fixed Tutorial challenge progress bubble being stuck in the screen corner and not disappearing when opening the menu
  • Prevent the player from triggering keyboard rebinding and getting stuck in the rebinding process while playing on Gamepad
  • Improved padding of creative mode configuration menu

Other

  • Added Korean Localization

Read more about our current news here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1455840/view/3292718271335073826

Changed depots in testing-2 branch

View more data in app history for build 9659430
Dorfromantik Main Depot 1455841
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link