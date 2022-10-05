This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌸 BETA PATCH 1.1.2b PATCH NOTES 🌸

Bugfixes

Added missing Sakura biome entry in creative mode configuration menu

Fixed Tutorial challenge progress bubble being stuck in the screen corner and not disappearing when opening the menu

Prevent the player from triggering keyboard rebinding and getting stuck in the rebinding process while playing on Gamepad

Improved padding of creative mode configuration menu

Other

Added Korean Localization

