Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.
🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.
🌸 BETA PATCH 1.1.2b PATCH NOTES 🌸
Bugfixes
- Added missing Sakura biome entry in creative mode configuration menu
- Fixed Tutorial challenge progress bubble being stuck in the screen corner and not disappearing when opening the menu
- Prevent the player from triggering keyboard rebinding and getting stuck in the rebinding process while playing on Gamepad
- Improved padding of creative mode configuration menu
Other
- Added Korean Localization
