Patch 0.1.7 - Jotunheim

This friday we'll host the first ever World Championship in A Bad Game Of Football at Jotunheim E-Sport, a gaming bar in our home town Trondheim, Norway. So we've put together a little thing we like to call the Jotunheim Patch! Here are the highlights:

Visible stuff:

Air strike - Colonel Sanders can now rain fire on the pitch

- Colonel Sanders can now rain fire on the pitch Sliding tackle nerf - A little slower, and a little shorter

- A little slower, and a little shorter Jump ability rework - Instead of launching into the air, you take a dive and faceplant

- Instead of launching into the air, you take a dive and faceplant UI - Coaches has different stamina bars

- Coaches has different stamina bars Cursors - Coaches have their own cursor

- Coaches have their own cursor Trophy - Our glorious Trophy Of Death has found its way to the win screen

Invisible stuff: