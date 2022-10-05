 Skip to content

A Bad Game Of Football update for 5 October 2022

Patch 0.1.7 - Jotunheim

Patch 0.1.7 - Jotunheim · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This friday we'll host the first ever World Championship in A Bad Game Of Football at Jotunheim E-Sport, a gaming bar in our home town Trondheim, Norway. So we've put together a little thing we like to call the Jotunheim Patch! Here are the highlights:

Visible stuff:

  • Air strike - Colonel Sanders can now rain fire on the pitch
  • Sliding tackle nerf - A little slower, and a little shorter
  • Jump ability rework - Instead of launching into the air, you take a dive and faceplant
  • UI - Coaches has different stamina bars
  • Cursors - Coaches have their own cursor
  • Trophy - Our glorious Trophy Of Death has found its way to the win screen

Invisible stuff:

  • Improved quick matching - It should now be easier to find matches using quick play (tested and working, but not real-world conditions stress tested, so please report any bugs you find in our Discord)
  • Coach balancing - Some unit HP and speed adjustments
  • Stand mode - Hide disconnect buttons to avoid unintentional disconnects during an event

