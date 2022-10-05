Patch 0.1.7 - Jotunheim

This friday we'll host the first ever World Championship in A Bad Game Of Football at Jotunheim E-Sport, a gaming bar in our home town Trondheim, Norway. So we've put together a little thing we like to call the Jotunheim Patch! Here are the highlights:
Visible stuff:
- Air strike - Colonel Sanders can now rain fire on the pitch
- Sliding tackle nerf - A little slower, and a little shorter
- Jump ability rework - Instead of launching into the air, you take a dive and faceplant
- UI - Coaches has different stamina bars
- Cursors - Coaches have their own cursor
- Trophy - Our glorious Trophy Of Death has found its way to the win screen
Invisible stuff:
- Improved quick matching - It should now be easier to find matches using quick play (tested and working, but not real-world conditions stress tested, so please report any bugs you find in our Discord)
- Coach balancing - Some unit HP and speed adjustments
- Stand mode - Hide disconnect buttons to avoid unintentional disconnects during an event
