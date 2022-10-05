A Fistful of Fixes and Tweaks: v1.2.1.1 Launched!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!

I hope you already had some fun with the new optional permadeath mode and save system! If not, now is the time!

New Patch

Today I got a big pack of fixes for you, addressing a lot of issues that were reported over the last weeks. The patch is live right now on all platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. If you experience any issues with the latest patch please always make sure to report the problem. I am reading every single report and try by best to react to it as fast as possible. Best way to reach out to me is via discord!

Physical Edition

For everyone owning a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch I got some more exciting news: Pre-Orders for the Colt Canyon physical release are open right now! We teamed up with Red Art Games to create a limited physical edition that you can pre-order now and get delivered later this year, of course with the patch 1.2.1.1 pre-applied! And if you don't own a console, go order a physical version anyway, because it's super limited to about a thousand copies and therefore a rare collectors item! (and of course it also supports the development of Colt Canyon).

So, if you got a few bucks to spare for a solo developer's first physical release, go grab your copy here:

PRE-ORDER AT REDARTGAMES.COM

That's it for today! Please find the full changelog below or on the Colt Canyon wiki.

Changelog 1.2.1.1

Small balancing tweaks to medic merchant

Made shields slightly less common

No longer allowing save restore after successful rescue

No longer counting new no permadeath game overs for average run length/progress stat

Blood weapons take slightly less health to use

"Damage taken" stat is now multiplied by 2 just like damage indicators, to prevent <1 values

Split "runs failed" stat into "permadeath fails" and in brackets "no permadeath" fails (only for new runs)

Fixed invisible game over screen bug that was present on some devices

Fixed companion shields not being saved

Fixed old saves not being auto-loaded

Fixed crash when killing merchants

Fixed a bug where players would get duplicated

Fixed decals sometimes disappearing when tabbing out

Fixed a memory leak related to pausing the game

Fixed background not being blurred on all devices

Fixed a bug where grass, shadows and decals would not be restored when re-entering a level

Fixed a bug where the HUD transparency didnt work as expected

Fixed a bug with shop pricing

Fixed a crash related to incendiary barrel

Fixed character rescue stat not increasing when savegame was loaded during B-Levels

Fixed a bug with the bandit boss shield

Fixed pause menu allowed to be opened when on game over screen

Fixed save being possible while on game over screen

Fixed a minor issue with seed input on consoles

Fixed some blood weapons reloading despite it killing you

Fixed upgrade icons on game over screen not being centered when having a lot of upgrades

Fixed explosive bullets explosions not being positioned correctly

Fixed blood weapon save reload exploit

Fixed merchants sometimes having no grass nearby

https://store.steampowered.com/app/940710

All the best and thanks for playing!

Jonathan