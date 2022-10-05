Stream as Albert Einstein with this ANIMAZE AVATAR!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Transform yourself into Albert with Animaze's new avatar! This new avatar is the newest addition to the extensive list of Holotech original avatars and is now available for all Animaze subscribers.

It’s a kooky world out there, but luckily enough we have Albert to try and sort it out for us all with his scientific papers and experiments.

Up above in the mysterious laboratories of Animaze, is where Bertie runs his studies and research. When he’s not explaining why the sky is blue, or other nuclear studies, we can find him sailing away and most probably inventing some smart theory on physics.

The Animaze bunch loves him tons, so for his birthday, they all got him socks, as a prank. In return, Albert shrunk them all for a day. You should’ve seen them all running around tiny as ants.

If you care to take advantage to the max of this new awesome piece of content, make sure you check out our tips and tricks regarding how to get the best video creation out of the Animaze app.

Also, if you're feeling creative, we've also prepared some tips and tricks about customizing and retexturing your avatars, making them your own with a vast array of props or with a custom background.

More details about Animaze’s ongoing development and art efforts will be revealed soon with an updated roadmap.

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Tell us what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming,

The Holotech Team