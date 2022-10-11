1.3.0 Update: Grace period & Achievements!

GRACE PERIOD / EASIER BEGINNING.

The beginning is now easier for new players:

for the 6 first levels there is now what is called a "grace period", which works as followed if the requirements are met:

enemies gradually go from 40% to 100% speed

the player gradually goes from 70% to 100% speed

spawnrate when no grace period. (cf previous posts)

spawnrate when no grace period. (cf previous posts) it can be deactivated in the customization panel if that's not your thing.

The requirements are that you are not using any "strong upgrade", which are pentashot and full-auto. So upgraded simple shot, double turnspeed, and trishot would activate the grace period. (if not deactivated in the settings)

The starting turn speed has also been increased so that lining up the shots is less frustrating and more natural.

ACHIEVEMENTS

an achievement for each of the upgrades:

Upgrade simple shot.

Double turn speed.

Trishot.

Pentashot.

Full-auto.

as well as: Bouncer. This one is hard.

One tap.

Millionaire.

Minimalist.

The achievements related to unlocking the upgrades are retroactive. The others are not (for example, you need to get 1M points again even if you already did before this update). However, for this to work you need to do the following step:

To keep your previous game save do this:

Backup then copy Settings.sav from

C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\BounceYourBullets\Saved\SaveGames (or equivalent)

to your steam directory:

*\steamapps\common\Bounce your Bullets!\BounceYourBullets\Saved\SaveGames

(can be accessed quickly by right click on the game, properties, local files, browse)

This isn't intentional. There is an engine bug that breaks Steam achievements and the solution I've found makes the above happen as a side effect.

There is a small possibility that your system doesn't want the game to write in the game folder. This is why saves are usually in the AppData folder. It has easier access requirements. But we are not gonna talk about that and we are all gonna close our eyes and assume it won't happen.

Various other stuff.

Dring sound duration in deathscreen is now proportional to the score.

There is now a "reset highscore" button in the option panel. This is mainly done for the few players that were there before 1.2.0 that might have had their score outrageously high and they now can't get past it.

The "rifle"(the yellow blob you pick up to shoot bullets) will now be teleported to its initial position if it isn't on screen when starting. This can happen if you die while being outside of the screen. It was still there but you wouldn't have be able to see it. It does this by checking if it is rendered on screen or not.

added a green notification in deathscreen when you've reached a new highscore.

added a green notification in deathscreen when a new upgrade is available.

tri-shot is now renamed penta-shot if upgraded.

the buttons are working better now.

base acceleration has been increased. You now "move" faster right after playing play.

And thank you to everyone that has left feedback. I really appreciate any contributions, helping me find bugs and issues, reviews, and sharing it with friends.