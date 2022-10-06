Aerofly FS 4 - Version 4.0.3.9 ( 2022-10-06 )

Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.0.3.9 changes
- Fixed old aerial images from Aerofly FS 2 are now working again
- Fixed the Vive Cosmos controllers ( operating the yoke wasn't possible )
- Fixed a bug when rendering lights while using VR
