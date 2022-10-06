 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 6 October 2022

Aerofly FS 4 - Version 4.0.3.9 ( 2022-10-06 )

Share · View all patches · Build 9658671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.0.3.9 changes

  • Fixed old aerial images from Aerofly FS 2 are now working again
  • Fixed the Vive Cosmos controllers ( operating the yoke wasn't possible )
  • Fixed a bug when rendering lights while using VR

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995892
  • Loading history…
Depot 1995893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link