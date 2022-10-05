 Skip to content

Mushroom Card RPG update for 5 October 2022

Bug fix 2022.10.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix bugs in template scripts "战斗教程" and "模板剧本 伊莎和拍卖". Please copy them from Template folder to Story folder. (Because scripts in Story folder can be modified by the user, so its content will not be updated)

