Ghost: Fix on the white lady, she doesn't emit magnetic aberration anymore

UI: Result: Slight change in text display

UI: Added sound volume configuration for the UI

UI: Added sound volume configuration for the Voice

UI: Add missing translation

Item: Adding a delay when reading the fatigue sound for the exorist's bible

Skill: The skills of the medium are no longer usable when the smartphone is activated

Skill : Fix bug on skill "Vision"