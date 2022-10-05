[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - October 5, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9658367 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 11:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on October 5, 2022 (Wed).

Contents

● Some people have been throwing glass bottles into the rivers and seas in secret.

You can catch "Discarded Glass Bottle" by Fishing and exchange it for the following items from NPC Crio.



Crio's Sturdy Fishing Chair will have the following effects and cannot be registered on the Central Market.

Durability 200, Fishing Mastery +100, Auto-Fishing Time -5%



● Changed so the following items obtained via Fishing cannot be obtained anymore.

Broken Bottle Fragment, Fertilizer Sack, Seaweed, Tattered Boots, Fish Bones, Broken Fish Hook, Snapped Rope, Torn Sail Piece, Rusty Anchor, Washed-Up Laundry, Torn Net

Even though you cannot obtain the items above, you can obtain "Discarded Glass Bottle" via Fishing according to a set probability.

● Since the items above cannot be obtained anymore, the quest requirements, description related to this items or quest name have changed accordingly.

● Since the items above cannot be obtained anymore, the quest requirements, description related to this items or quest name have changed accordingly. [Manor] River Cleaner, Driftboot, Fresh Seaweed Dishes, [Fishing] Those Who Contaminate the River, [Fishing] Fishing at the Bandits' Lair, [Fishing] Recycling Snapped Ropes, [Fishing] Clean the Environment, Seaweed for Health, [Fishing] Catching Seaweed, [Fishing] Island Alone, Save the Earth, [Daily] Muna's Message

Improvements on Fishing Leap Objectives

● Adjusted the difficulty of Fishing Leap objectives.

Changed the completion NPC for [Fishing Leap Beginner 10] Bartering to Crio.



Honor to the Fishing Family Quest

● Added new Fishing Leap Quests.

The following Leap quests can be accepted and completed only once per Family.



Improvements on some fish prices and Imperial Fishing Delivery Seal

● Doubled the selling price of fish above blue grade

The adjusted fish types are the following: (122 fish types higher than blue grade)



● Improved the method of obtaining the item "Golden Seal - [Imperial Fishing]" which was available through Imperial Fishing Delivery.



Farmable Fruit Items

● The number of fruit items obtained from plant breeding each Mysterious Seed or Hypha has been increased by 2.5 times.



● Changed some of mysterious seed/hypha item description as follows:

You can obtain 15-20 Fruit items through Plant Breeding but Seeds cannot be obtained.

Peridot Forest Path Wagon

● Implemented the following improvements related to the Peridot Forest Path Wagon.

The crafting duration for "Wagon Registration: Forest Path Wagon" in the Wagon Workshop has been reduced by 4.5 times.

If you were crafting this item in a Workshop, the in-progress worker task has been completed and any related scheduled tasks were reset.

Prices of: Forest Path Wagon Wheel, Flag, Badge, and Cover have been increased by 2 times in the Central Market.

Improved so that you always obtain exactly 150 "Piece of Image" items upon performing Simple Alchemy on Piece of Image crafting materials.

Adjustments in certain Life Content and Central Market Item Prices

● Adjusted the price of the following 89 items that can be obtained through Life-Skill related activities.



● The Season: Dawn of Dragons has come to a close.

All season characters that have not been converted will be automatically converted to normal characters on Oct 5 (Wed) maintenance.

Adventurers who have not completed either "[Season Server Graduation] At the Crossroad" or "[Season Server Graduation] Into the Big Wide World" will get Fughar's Letter of Encouragement and Gift Box Full of Memories in their mailbox (B).

All season quests that have not been completed have been deleted.

Tuvala gear of the highest level per slot that hasn't been converted will automatically be converted and the remaining gear will be deleted.

Example) If you have both season PEN (V) Tuvala Helmet and season PRI (I) Tuvala Helmet, the PEN (V) Tuvala Helmet will be converted to a normal gear and PRI (I) Tuvala Helmet will be removed.

Season items (Time-filled Black Stone, Refined Magical Black Stone, Tuvala Ore, Tuvala Conversion Stone, unconverted Tuvala gear, etc.) have been deleted.



Item

● Changed the following Pearl Inventory items to no longer be "bound to character":



Monster

● Added the following appearance method of the Gatekeeper monster in the Valencia region.

Changed so only one player who participated in defeating the Gatekeeper monster obtains a reward.



Pearl Shop

● New Outfits: [Halloween] Cosplay Pack