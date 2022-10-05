 Skip to content

Chambers of Devious Design update for 5 October 2022

Updated to version 1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.2

NEW:

-Added progress section to bonus goals so you can easily see how close each player currently is to achieving the bonus goals.
-Added a hint button to the game that will visualize one possible placement location for you. The main purpose of this is to help in situations where you only have one or two possible placement locations but you are having a hard time locating them. You can recognize this button by a light bulb symbol in the game.

FIXES:

-Small visual adjustments
-Small localization adjustments

