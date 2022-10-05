Updated to version 1.2

Patch 1.2

NEW:

-Added progress section to bonus goals so you can easily see how close each player currently is to achieving the bonus goals.

-Added a hint button to the game that will visualize one possible placement location for you. The main purpose of this is to help in situations where you only have one or two possible placement locations but you are having a hard time locating them. You can recognize this button by a light bulb symbol in the game.

FIXES:

-Small visual adjustments

-Small localization adjustments