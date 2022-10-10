Quality of life update

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - STRONGHOLD: KINGDOM SIMULATOR was always heavily relying on manual and other docs. Unfortunately, not all scans of the originals were in a quality we believe they should be. We kept on improving those, by going through each document one by one and re-scanning some of them (in case we have access to them), re-creating some of them from scratch to ensure they are easy to read, adding table of contents, etc. Hope you'll enjoy it.

Please let us know if such changes are what helps you to get a better experience.

On top of it we've improved a few technical aspects: