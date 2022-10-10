 Skip to content

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series update for 10 October 2022

Quality of life update

Last edited 10 October 2022 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

G​​old Box classics were always heavily relying on manuals, clue books, rule books and journals. Playing these games without them is close to impossible. Unfortunately, not all scans of the originals were in a quality we believe they should be. We kept on improving those, by going through each document one by one and re-scanning some of them (in case we have access to them), re-creating some of them from scratch to ensure they are easy to read, adding table of contents, etc. Hope you'll enjoy it.

Please let us know if such changes are what helps you to get a better experience.

On top of it we've improved a few technical aspects:

  • added cloud saves
  • showing exact error message in case game is not launching
  • made UI improvements
  • improved Gold Box launcher stability

Thanks,
SNEG Team

