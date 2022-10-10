Quality of life update

G​​old Box classics were always heavily relying on manuals, clue books, rule books and journals. Playing these games without them is close to impossible. Unfortunately, not all scans of the originals were in a quality we believe they should be. We kept on improving those, by going through each document one by one and re-scanning some of them (in case we have access to them), re-creating some of them from scratch to ensure they are easy to read, adding table of contents, etc. Hope you'll enjoy it.

Please let us know if such changes are what helps you to get a better experience.

On top of it we've improved a few technical aspects:

added cloud saves

showing exact error message in case game is not launching

made UI improvements

improved Gold Box launcher stability

Thanks,

SNEG Team