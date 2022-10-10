 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection One update for 10 October 2022

Quality of life update

Share · View all patches · Build 9658243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

G​​old Box classics were always heavily relying on manuals, clue books, rule books and journals. Playing these games without them is close to impossible. Unfortunately, not all scans of the originals were in a quality we believe they should be. We kept on improving those, by going through each document one by one and re-scanning some of them (in case we have access to them), re-creating some of them from scratch to ensure they are easy to read, adding table of contents, etc. Hope you'll enjoy it.

Please let us know if such changes are what helps you to get a better experience.

On top of it we've improved a few technical aspects:

  • added cloud saves
  • updated ASE version
  • fixed the option to make "Reset progress" while in the game
  • showing exact error message in case game is not launching
  • made UI improvements
  • improved Gold Box launcher stability

Thanks,
SNEG Team

Changed files in this update

Launcher Content Depot 1882241
  • Loading history…
Eye of the Beholder (1882260) Depot Depot 1882260
  • Loading history…
Eye of the Beholder II: The Legend of Darkmoon (1882261) Depot Depot 1882261
  • Loading history…
Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor (1882262) Depot Depot 1882262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link