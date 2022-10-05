 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 5 October 2022

Patch v8.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//New Game Forever tweaks

  • Removed the previous patch's bone value reduction in each loop (since the game is about building a bone gang after all).
  • Reduced the bonus health the King has in each loop (felt like the fight went on rather too long).
  • Boss attacks now do more damage each loop.
  • Slightly increased the enemy base movement speed for each loop.

//misc

  • Item Countdown setting: You can now skip the countdown by pressing Menu Confirm.

//bug fixes

  • New Game Forever: The King would cause a crash when spawning after the first loop.
  • Opening the Boneworld Challenge leaderboard without first playing a regular game would cause a crash.
  • When levelling up a minion there was a chance it could level up a Manic Mime currently miming that minion.
  • Meldusmania Marrow heritage: When randomly changing Meldus minions it was ignoring any Manic Mimes that were currently miming a non-Meldus minion.
  • Big Slimes weren't dropping their Clashful Card.

