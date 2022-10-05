Patch v8.2

//New Game Forever tweaks
- Removed the previous patch's bone value reduction in each loop (since the game is about building a bone gang after all).
- Reduced the bonus health the King has in each loop (felt like the fight went on rather too long).
- Boss attacks now do more damage each loop.
- Slightly increased the enemy base movement speed for each loop.
//misc
- Item Countdown setting: You can now skip the countdown by pressing Menu Confirm.
//bug fixes
- New Game Forever: The King would cause a crash when spawning after the first loop.
- Opening the Boneworld Challenge leaderboard without first playing a regular game would cause a crash.
- When levelling up a minion there was a chance it could level up a Manic Mime currently miming that minion.
- Meldusmania Marrow heritage: When randomly changing Meldus minions it was ignoring any Manic Mimes that were currently miming a non-Meldus minion.
- Big Slimes weren't dropping their Clashful Card.
