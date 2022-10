Share · View all patches · Build 9658089 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 10:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Survivors!

Another Crossout Movie-Brunch is here and here is new best videos of the previous week.

Today:

What might be more interesting than “Goliath” tracks? Quad “Goliath” tracks! Insane? The Salty Redneck checks it on his own.



Do the old fashioned tactics still work? JBRider decided to join the battle on the real oldest builds.



See you next week!

