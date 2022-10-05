September Update and new quests!

Dear Designers,

As September came to its end, we have some new, long-awaited stuff for you in this new update. There is also a new piece of information on the DLC Sea Life release date, so let's get into it!

New quests - written, sealed, delivered, they're yours!

There are 4 new orders awaiting you in the game! Not only will you experience some more fish care, but also get a teeny-tiny introduction to aquascaping. As usual, you'll have to read e-mails very carefully to find some hidden requirements.

Enjoy these new missions!

Sea Life DLC is coming in October!

First, forgive us for this little delay. We want to be sure that Sea Life DLC is the best it can be. However, we found some serious issues with the latest builds, and because of them, we've decided to move the release date to October. This is the last time we've changed the date and you can expect this wonderful Sea Life world to be available in the second half of the month.

For now, you can enjoy some new screenshots on the DLC Steam page. Don't forget to add it to your wishlist as well!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750/Aquarium_Designer__Sea_Life/

You can also join our Discord server!



And remember that we have some seasonal updates coming up, just as we did last year! Are you excited to feel the Halloween vibe?

Just keep swimming,

Aquarium Designer Team