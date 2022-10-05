 Skip to content

Tower Unite update for 5 October 2022

Virus: Corrosion Update (0.16.1.0)

Build 9657998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Map! Virus: Corrosion!

Descend into the depths to clear the infestation inside this old underground toxic waste processing plant.

Changes

  • New map! Virus: Corrosion!
  • Virus: Hospital/Subway Level Design Edits
  • Hospital: Added a view blocker to a long corridor to reduce sightlines
  • Hospital: Made a broken window more obvious, so that players know they can run through it
  • Hospital: Added a spawn to the raised area near the reception
  • Hospital: Opened up the elevator in the reception area as another route to the raised area
  • Hospital: Added a broken window into the cafeteria area
  • Hospital: Fixed some visual bugs
  • Subway: Reduced the size of the overall play area
  • Subway: Made it much more obvious which ticket gates are open and closed
  • Subway: Fixed some visual bugs
  • Subway: Various small level design changes
  • Casino - Roulette: Adjusted the UI for the payouts to be less distracting

Bug Fixes

  • Ball Race - Summit Bonus Level: Prevented a spot you could get stuck
  • Ball Race - Event Horizon: Fixed finish circles showing up in the blackhole
  • Minigolf - Waterhole Hole 14: Fixed a small hole in the world
  • Minigolf - Garden Hole 10: Fixed an area where you could be thrown off the course
  • Minigolf - Alpine Hole 2: Prevented a hole skip
  • Minigolf - Alpine Hole 4: Fixed an OOB issue
  • Minigolf - Alpine Hole 4: Fixed a visual bug
  • Minigolf - Alpine Hole 6: Fixed an OOB issue
  • Minigolf - Alpine Hole 10: Fixed a visual bug
  • Minigolf - Alpine Hole 18: Reduced chance of getting stuck on slide
  • Minigolf - Alpine Hole 18: Fixed some broken lighting
  • Minigolf - Island Hole 5: Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the water areas
  • Minigolf - Treasure Cove Hole 3: Fixed rocks sticking through the course
  • Minigolf - Treasure Cove Hole 4: Reduced chance of hopping over hole after going through the HIO pipe
  • Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed some visual issues
  • Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed several areas you would get stuck
  • Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed many camping spots
  • Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed some broken spawn points
  • Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a camping spot
  • Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a hole in the world
  • Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a few spots where you could get stuck
  • Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed houses having missing collision
  • Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed fences having a missing material
  • Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed a spot where you could get stuck
  • Minigolf - Emission Hole 16: Fixed a missing collision on the last barrier
  • Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed two points where you could be spawned under the track
  • Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed a missing material on the cupcakes
  • Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed a spot where you could go out of bounds while still on the track
  • Accelerate - Wishy Washy: Fixed a spot where you could go out of bounds but still drive a long distance before being reset in the wrong spot
  • Condo - Suite: Made it easier to climb up the stairs when small
  • Condo - Suite: Fixed the wooden beam under the stairs not being editable
  • Condo - Suite: Fixed a lighting bug on the fishtank
  • Casino: Fixed AFK prompt showing error, then succeeding afterwards
  • Casino - Silver Saddles: Fixed some replication issues with the horses
  • Casino - Bingo: Fixed being put back into the seat when leaving Bingo, also fixed not being able to leave sometimes

