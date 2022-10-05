Virus: Corrosion Update (0.16.1.0)

New Map! Virus: Corrosion!
Descend into the depths to clear the infestation inside this old underground toxic waste processing plant.
Changes
- New map! Virus: Corrosion!
- Virus: Hospital/Subway Level Design Edits
- Hospital: Added a view blocker to a long corridor to reduce sightlines
- Hospital: Made a broken window more obvious, so that players know they can run through it
- Hospital: Added a spawn to the raised area near the reception
- Hospital: Opened up the elevator in the reception area as another route to the raised area
- Hospital: Added a broken window into the cafeteria area
- Hospital: Fixed some visual bugs
- Subway: Reduced the size of the overall play area
- Subway: Made it much more obvious which ticket gates are open and closed
- Subway: Fixed some visual bugs
- Subway: Various small level design changes
- Casino - Roulette: Adjusted the UI for the payouts to be less distracting
Bug Fixes
- Ball Race - Summit Bonus Level: Prevented a spot you could get stuck
- Ball Race - Event Horizon: Fixed finish circles showing up in the blackhole
- Minigolf - Waterhole Hole 14: Fixed a small hole in the world
- Minigolf - Garden Hole 10: Fixed an area where you could be thrown off the course
- Minigolf - Alpine Hole 2: Prevented a hole skip
- Minigolf - Alpine Hole 4: Fixed an OOB issue
- Minigolf - Alpine Hole 4: Fixed a visual bug
- Minigolf - Alpine Hole 6: Fixed an OOB issue
- Minigolf - Alpine Hole 10: Fixed a visual bug
- Minigolf - Alpine Hole 18: Reduced chance of getting stuck on slide
- Minigolf - Alpine Hole 18: Fixed some broken lighting
- Minigolf - Island Hole 5: Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the water areas
- Minigolf - Treasure Cove Hole 3: Fixed rocks sticking through the course
- Minigolf - Treasure Cove Hole 4: Reduced chance of hopping over hole after going through the HIO pipe
- Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed some visual issues
- Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed several areas you would get stuck
- Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed many camping spots
- Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed some broken spawn points
- Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a camping spot
- Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a hole in the world
- Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a few spots where you could get stuck
- Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed houses having missing collision
- Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed fences having a missing material
- Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed a spot where you could get stuck
- Minigolf - Emission Hole 16: Fixed a missing collision on the last barrier
- Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed two points where you could be spawned under the track
- Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed a missing material on the cupcakes
- Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed a spot where you could go out of bounds while still on the track
- Accelerate - Wishy Washy: Fixed a spot where you could go out of bounds but still drive a long distance before being reset in the wrong spot
- Condo - Suite: Made it easier to climb up the stairs when small
- Condo - Suite: Fixed the wooden beam under the stairs not being editable
- Condo - Suite: Fixed a lighting bug on the fishtank
- Casino: Fixed AFK prompt showing error, then succeeding afterwards
- Casino - Silver Saddles: Fixed some replication issues with the horses
- Casino - Bingo: Fixed being put back into the seat when leaving Bingo, also fixed not being able to leave sometimes
