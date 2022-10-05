Virus: Corrosion Update (0.16.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9657998 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 18:26:03 UTC by Wendy

New Map! Virus: Corrosion!

Descend into the depths to clear the infestation inside this old underground toxic waste processing plant.

Changes

New map! Virus: Corrosion!

Virus: Hospital/Subway Level Design Edits

Hospital: Added a view blocker to a long corridor to reduce sightlines

Hospital: Made a broken window more obvious, so that players know they can run through it

Hospital: Added a spawn to the raised area near the reception

Hospital: Opened up the elevator in the reception area as another route to the raised area

Hospital: Added a broken window into the cafeteria area

Hospital: Fixed some visual bugs

Subway: Reduced the size of the overall play area

Subway: Made it much more obvious which ticket gates are open and closed

Subway: Fixed some visual bugs

Subway: Various small level design changes

Casino - Roulette: Adjusted the UI for the payouts to be less distracting

Bug Fixes

Ball Race - Summit Bonus Level: Prevented a spot you could get stuck

Ball Race - Event Horizon: Fixed finish circles showing up in the blackhole

Minigolf - Waterhole Hole 14: Fixed a small hole in the world

Minigolf - Garden Hole 10: Fixed an area where you could be thrown off the course

Minigolf - Alpine Hole 2: Prevented a hole skip

Minigolf - Alpine Hole 4: Fixed an OOB issue

Minigolf - Alpine Hole 4: Fixed a visual bug

Minigolf - Alpine Hole 6: Fixed an OOB issue

Minigolf - Alpine Hole 10: Fixed a visual bug

Minigolf - Alpine Hole 18: Reduced chance of getting stuck on slide

Minigolf - Alpine Hole 18: Fixed some broken lighting

Minigolf - Island Hole 5: Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the water areas

Minigolf - Treasure Cove Hole 3: Fixed rocks sticking through the course

Minigolf - Treasure Cove Hole 4: Reduced chance of hopping over hole after going through the HIO pipe

Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed some visual issues

Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed several areas you would get stuck

Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed many camping spots

Little Crusaders - Mystic Grove: Fixed some broken spawn points

Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a camping spot

Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a hole in the world

Little Crusaders - Amphitheatre: Fixed a few spots where you could get stuck

Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed houses having missing collision

Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed fences having a missing material

Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed a spot where you could get stuck

Minigolf - Emission Hole 16: Fixed a missing collision on the last barrier

Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed two points where you could be spawned under the track

Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed a missing material on the cupcakes

Accelerate - Bedzoom: Fixed a spot where you could go out of bounds while still on the track

Accelerate - Wishy Washy: Fixed a spot where you could go out of bounds but still drive a long distance before being reset in the wrong spot

Condo - Suite: Made it easier to climb up the stairs when small

Condo - Suite: Fixed the wooden beam under the stairs not being editable

Condo - Suite: Fixed a lighting bug on the fishtank

Casino: Fixed AFK prompt showing error, then succeeding afterwards

Casino - Silver Saddles: Fixed some replication issues with the horses

Casino - Bingo: Fixed being put back into the seat when leaving Bingo, also fixed not being able to leave sometimes

