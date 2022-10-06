Electrician Simulator Patch 1.2

Dear Electricians,
Here we are - 2 weeks after the release of the Electrician Simulator. What an exciting time that was! You are playing our game, and that's what is most important for us!
And while you play, you notice some bugs or request some changes. We hear you! Today we want to present to you the second patch!
Patch 1.2
Further optimization - the adjusted size of textures on objects, cleaned garage scene, updated LODs on some of the objects; mouse stall-spikes should now be much less noticeable
Fixed Retro TV screen that was visible through walls
Fixed fuze titles that weren’t saved correctly
Fixed dates on Electrician Certificates after saving and loading
Fixed VR Glitch Effect that was not fitting certain FOV and resolutions
Fixed cursor and icon on the tutorial list
Fixed all mirrors
Fixed highlighting of messages in player’s inbox
Fixed audio sliders
Fixed dates in the save/load menu
Fixed blinking electrical boxes on certain walls
Fixed drawers state after save/load
Fixed icons on the compass
Fixed „Full inbox” achievement
Fixed exploit that allowed to duplicate electrical cable
Fixed translation, adjusted fonts on the title screen
L and N cables now act more realistic – you can plug them alternately, and devices will still work as intended!
Lamps' wires in double light switches can now be plugged in both ways
Cable mode will now be disabled when changing location – this change should help you avoid confusion with transparent stuff during missions
Better transparency on the lamps in the cable mode
Improved collisions when inspecting electrical boxes
Fixed widescreen resolutions, this time for good! Thanks to @Saiasanc from our Discord, who helped us diagnose the problem and found the temporary workaround!
Fixed bug where the price of items in the shop could drop to 1$ - Thanks to @SnooopD0GE from our discord that highlighted that issue!
Added Fullscreen Borderless mode
Added keybinding to change assemble/disassemble mode on a workbench
Added interaction with lamps even with active cable mode
Added option to turn tutorial tips on and off
Added outline for certificates
Known issue: Inbox may sometimes be full of duplicated messages after load. Please try to change your computer date/time format for English as a temporary workaround while we are still working to fix this. Thanks to @gamesmj6 and @MD2022 from our Discord for helping us recreate the issue!
Also, a huge thanks to everyone who has sent their logs and issues to qa@takeitstudio.com – we shall keep checking our inbox! If you are having any issues, don't hesitate to contact us!
See you at PGA 2022 as well
Take IT! Studio and Gaming Factory Team
