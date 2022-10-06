Electrician Simulator Patch 1.2

And while you play, you notice some bugs or request some changes. We hear you! Today we want to present to you the second patch!

Further optimization - the adjusted size of textures on objects, cleaned garage scene, updated LODs on some of the objects; mouse stall-spikes should now be much less noticeable

Fixed Retro TV screen that was visible through walls

Fixed fuze titles that weren’t saved correctly

Fixed dates on Electrician Certificates after saving and loading

Fixed VR Glitch Effect that was not fitting certain FOV and resolutions

Fixed cursor and icon on the tutorial list

Fixed all mirrors

Fixed highlighting of messages in player’s inbox

Fixed audio sliders

Fixed dates in the save/load menu

Fixed blinking electrical boxes on certain walls

Fixed drawers state after save/load

Fixed icons on the compass

Fixed „Full inbox” achievement

Fixed exploit that allowed to duplicate electrical cable

Fixed translation, adjusted fonts on the title screen

L and N cables now act more realistic – you can plug them alternately, and devices will still work as intended!

Lamps' wires in double light switches can now be plugged in both ways

Cable mode will now be disabled when changing location – this change should help you avoid confusion with transparent stuff during missions

Better transparency on the lamps in the cable mode

Improved collisions when inspecting electrical boxes

Fixed widescreen resolutions, this time for good! Thanks to @Saiasanc from our Discord, who helped us diagnose the problem and found the temporary workaround!

Fixed bug where the price of items in the shop could drop to 1$ - Thanks to @SnooopD0GE from our discord that highlighted that issue!

Added Fullscreen Borderless mode

Added keybinding to change assemble/disassemble mode on a workbench

Added interaction with lamps even with active cable mode

Added option to turn tutorial tips on and off

Added outline for certificates