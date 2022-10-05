 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishing Planet update for 5 October 2022

Patch Note 4.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9657912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, anglers!
This update includes:

  • Nickname auto generation during registration added.
  • Pond fishing progress window redesigned.

Bugfix:

  • Level up and releasing fish issue fixed.
  • Graphic quality adjustment upper limit locked to prevent quality degrading.
  • Improvement of the repair tackles procedure.
  • Some useful hints improvements added.
  • In-game shop display improved.
  • Navigation between slots with equipped rods improved.
  • Issues with thriving chums during bad connection fixed.
  • GPS zooming hints improved.

Changed files in this update

Fishing Planet Content Depot 380601
  • Loading history…
Fishing Planet Depot (x32) Depot 380602
  • Loading history…
Fishing Planet Depot (OsX) Depot 380603
  • Loading history…
Fishing Planet Depot (Linux) Depot 380604
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link