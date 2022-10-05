Patch Note 4.2.0

Hey, anglers!
This update includes:
- Nickname auto generation during registration added.
- Pond fishing progress window redesigned.
Bugfix:
- Level up and releasing fish issue fixed.
- Graphic quality adjustment upper limit locked to prevent quality degrading.
- Improvement of the repair tackles procedure.
- Some useful hints improvements added.
- In-game shop display improved.
- Navigation between slots with equipped rods improved.
- Issues with thriving chums during bad connection fixed.
- GPS zooming hints improved.
